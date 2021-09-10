Woman dies suddenly after male companion shot in Darling Street gun attack

Woman dies suddenly after male companion shot in Darling Street gun attackFriday, September 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A woman reportedly died suddenly in the aftermath of a fatal shooting incident on Darling Street in downtown Kingston on Friday morning.
An alleged eyewitness said that the woman had been travelling with a victim of the shooting and "died in the car from a heart attack'.
The Darling Street police confirmed the shooting but could not reveal any details as investigators were still on the scene.
Observer Online understands that a man only known by his alias, 'Bun Down', of a Tivoli Gardens address, was killed in the incident which occurred in the vicinity of the Coronation Market.
Police sources said the shooting is believed to be linked to an ongoing feud between the Spanglers Gang and men from Tivoli Gardens.
This is the third shooting in the downtown Kingston area in as many weeks. Last Saturday, a man was shot in Coronation Market, and subsequently died the following day after being hospitalised.
Three weeks ago, 23 year-old Anthony 'Blue Blue' Richards, was ambushed and murdered by armed thugs as he rode his Suzuki bike in the area. 'Blue Blue' was touted as one of Denham Town's top dons.A video which went viral in the aftermath of his death showed his mother hugging him while screaming his name, 'Blue Blue' over and over again, and telling him to "Wake up, wake up".
