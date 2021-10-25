Woman fatally shot, man injured in Linstead

Woman fatally shot, man injured in LinsteadMonday, October 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman died yesterday in a gun attack at Banbury district in Linstead, St Catherine.
She is Natalie Kelly-Baker, a 40-year-old nursing aide.
A man, who was also shot in the incident, is said to be in serious condition at hospital.
Reports are that, about 7:15 pm, Baker was outside a shop when two armed men approached her and a friend. They opened gunfire on both before fleeing in nearby bushes.
Baker, who returned to the island from Britain recently, was pronounced dead at hospital.
She is at least the second woman shot in Linstead this month. In the previous incident, which took place on October 12, a gunman shot and wounded a woman on Grove Road, while she was walking from her home to work. She has been admitted to hospital in critical but stable condition.
Horace Mills
