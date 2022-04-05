Woman found wandering in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Savanna-la-Mar police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the relatives of a woman who was found wandering in the parish on Tuesday morning.

The woman was observed in Llandilo Phase 4 Housing Scheme.

The police said she is unable to give her name.

Anyone who may be able to assist the police in reuniting the woman with her family is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar police at 876-955-2536, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.