Woman found with gun at vehicle check point

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with the seizure of a gun found in a garbage bag during a vehicle check point search in St Catherine on Thursday, September 2.

She has been identified as 32-year-old Sidonie Ford, of Dela Vega City, Spanish Town in the parish.

Ford has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that the cops were conducting a vehicular check point in the Dam Head community about 4:30 pm, when the driver of a Toyota Hi-Ace mini bus was signalled to stop.

The police said the vehicle and its occupants were searched when Ford was found carrying a garbage bag, containing a .38 revolver and three 9mm cartridges.

She was subsequently charged following an interview.