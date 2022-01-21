Woman gunned down at plaza in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Armed assailants gunned down a woman at her business establishment at Royale Plaza on St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday.

"The information is sketchy at this time, but the woman appears to be in her 20s. The attack took place this morning, it doesn't appear it was a robbery, it is a possible hit. We are pursuing leads into the murder," Superintendent Howard Chambers, head of the St Catherine North division, said.

The police are yet to establish her identity.

