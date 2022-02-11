Woman gunned down in Linstead; second female shot in two days

Woman gunned down in Linstead; second female shot in two daysFriday, February 11, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Police are currently at the scene of a murder in Linstead, St Catherine, where a woman was shot dead by gunmen on Friday evening.
Information is still sketchy but OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the woman was shot dead in her community of Time and Patience about 7:00 pm.
She has been identified as Karlene Beadle, a well-known resident of Linstead.
The killing follows the shooting and injuring of another woman in the same community of Time and Patience on Thursday.
A police source says initial investigations indicate that the woman who was shot Thursday was a case of mistaken identity. It is understood that Beadle was the intended target. The gunmen reportedly returned for her Friday.
Efforts to speak with Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, head of the St Catherine North Police Division, proved futile up to publication time.
More to come.
David Dunkley
