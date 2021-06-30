Woman hospitalised after reportedly being abducted

ST ANN, Jamaica — A woman has been hospitalised amid reports that she was abducted and left for dead in this parish on Tuesday.

"We are confirming that we have a report like that, and we are confirming that the person is in hospital," Superintendent of Police for St Ann Dwight Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE.

But he declined to give details, noting that he is still gathering pertinent information.

According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources the woman, who buys and sells goods in the parish, was allegedly abducted, beaten and doused with a flammable substance.

We will have more on this developing story.

Horace Mills