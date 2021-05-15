Woman hospitalised following Manchester shooting

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have confirmed reports of bizarre incidents, one of which resulted in a woman being shot and injured by gunmen in Chudleigh near Christiana this morning.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis in confirming the incident said the woman was a passenger in a truck heading towards Christiana when the vehicle was shot up by men travelling in a car.

This follows another incident in which a taxi operator turned up at the Williamsfield police station this morning after he was last night abducted by three alleged gunmen who reportedly were posing as passengers.

The police are probing if the incidents are related.

Kasey Williams