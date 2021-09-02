Woman in custody in connection with gun seizure

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine North police have arrested a woman in connection with the seizure of a .38 Revolver and three cartridges on Damhead main road in the parish on Thursday.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:30 pm, lawmen were carrying out a vehicular checkpoint operation along the roadway when the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus was signalled to stop.

The driver complied and the vehicle was searched.

The police said the firearm was found in a garbage bag belonging to the woman.

She was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged.