Woman in custody in connection with gun seizure

Woman in custody in connection with gun seizureThursday, September 02, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine North police have arrested a woman in connection with the seizure of a .38 Revolver and three cartridges on Damhead main road in the parish on Thursday.
Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:30 pm, lawmen were carrying out a vehicular checkpoint operation along the roadway when the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus was signalled to stop.
The driver complied and the vehicle was searched.
The police said the firearm was found in a garbage bag belonging to the woman.
She was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged.
