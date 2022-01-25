Woman killed, son injured in St James shooting

Woman killed, son injured in St James shootingTuesday, January 25, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police are currently on the scene of yet another fatal shooting in the crime-plagued parish of St James. A woman is dead and her son hospitalised with injuries sustained during an incident in Great River a short while ago.
The shooting took place at a restaurant on the side of a heavily travelled section of the main road leading towards Hanover.
St James, with 22 murders, leads the island as the police division with the most murders so far this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy