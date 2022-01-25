Woman killed, son injured in St James shooting

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police are currently on the scene of yet another fatal shooting in the crime-plagued parish of St James. A woman is dead and her son hospitalised with injuries sustained during an incident in Great River a short while ago.

The shooting took place at a restaurant on the side of a heavily travelled section of the main road leading towards Hanover.

St James, with 22 murders, leads the island as the police division with the most murders so far this year.