Woman killed at Old Harbour Fishing Village identified

Woman killed at Old Harbour Fishing Village identifiedWednesday, February 16, 2022
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are yet to determine a motive for Tuesday's shooting death of a fish vendor at the Old Harbour Fishing Village in St Catherine.
The vendor has been identified as 52-year-old Patsy Coleman of Rasta Corner in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.
Coleman was allegedly shot by a lone gunman who fled the area shortly after.
Reports are that Coleman, after using a bathroom at the facility, was pounced upon by the gunman and shot multiple times in the upper body sometime after 1:00 pm. She was later pronounced dead.
While fleeing the area, men reportedly chased the gunman along the fishing beach, but the culprit fired wildly to stave off any attempts from being captured.
He then made good his escape.
Investigations are ongoing.
