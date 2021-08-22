Woman killed on No-movement Day in Rose Town

Woman killed on No-movement Day in Rose TownSunday, August 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A woman was killed on Unity Lane in Rose Town, Kingston, Sunday morning about 11:45.
She has been identified only as Maria.
According to police sources, Maria was at her home when armed men entered her house and shot her multiple times.
The police said she received gunshots to the head and died on the spot.
