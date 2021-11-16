Woman murdered in Clarendon, body dumped in bushes

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The bullet-riddled body of an unidentified woman was found in bushes along a section of the Dawkins Pen main road in Clarendon on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 6:00 am, bloodstains were observed on a section of the roadway and the police were alerted.

On their arrival, spent shells were also found in the area.

A further investigation led police to nearby bushes where the body was seen.

The body was removed to the morgue for a post mortem.

Investigations continue.