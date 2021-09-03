Woman murdered in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year-old Shanique Haynes otherwise called 'Shan', bartender of Lewis district, St Ann was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) at her home on Thursday, September 2.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay police are that about 9:20 pm, Haynes and other family members were at home when armed men gained entry to her house and opened gunfire, hitting her before making their escape. The police were summoned and on their arrival Haynes was seen with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say investigations will continue.