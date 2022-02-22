Woman perishes after car bursts into flames in Trelawny crash

Woman perishes after car bursts into flames in Trelawny crashTuesday, February 22, 2022
|
DUNCANS, Trelawny – An unidentified woman died after the motorcar which she was driving burst into flames shortly after colliding head-on with another vehicle on the Duncans bypass road in Trelawny on Tuesday morning.
According to a motorist, who claimed to be an eye witness, shortly after 7:00am, the unidentified woman, who was driving towards Falmouth, lost control of the vehicle which veered into the path of an oncoming motorcar with which it collided.
The vehicle driven by the unidentified woman reportedly burst into flames, which quickly engulfed the car before help could reach her.
The female driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries she sustained.
The Trelawny police are investigating.
- Horace Hines
