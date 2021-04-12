Woman in Bahamas presents fraudulent COVID-19 result for travel

Woman in Bahamas presents fraudulent COVID-19 result for travelMonday, April 12, 2021
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas police Monday warned people against obtaining fake coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, indicating also that several people have recently been arrested and charged.
“In recent weeks it has come to the attention of the Royal Bahamas Police Force that a growing number of Bahamians are seeking to carry out COVID-19 testing through unofficial means,” the police said in a statement.
“In the last week, several people have been brought before the courts and charged. The Royal Bahamas Police Force is warning Bahamians against obtaining fake COVID-19 tests.”
Police Commissioner, Paul Rolle, said that law enforcement authorities are “advising all citizens, residents and visitors to go through the correct procedures when obtaining such documentation for travel or otherwise".
“We urge you to take this warning seriously to avoid prosecution and to help keep you, your family and the wider community healthy.”
The authorities warn that a person convicted of obtaining a false COVID-19 test faces a fine of up to US$2,000 or up to two years in prison, or both.
A magistrate last week sentenced a 21-year-old mother to six months in prison after she presented a false Doctor's Hospital COVID-19 test result when she attempted to travel last week.
The court heard last Friday that Jasmine Pyfrom knowingly presented the COVID-19 test result on April 7 that was not genuine.
The court was told that she presented the test bearing her name on an iPhone XR to a COVID-19 ambassador. The ambassador then examined the document and compared it – finding it to be fraudulent.
