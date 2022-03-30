Woman scratches and wins $5m from $500 ticket

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman became an instant millionaire after purchasing a $500 Supreme Scratchaz ticket.

She won the largest cash prize of $5 million.

Beaming after claiming her winnings, the winner said: “I am always buying Supreme Ventures games so when the Scratchaz came out, I started buying those tickets. I hoped to win some money but didn't expect to win $5 million. I am overjoyed!”

With Supreme Scratchaz, customers have a selection of five different instant win scratch games ranging from J$100 – J$500 per card and will have the chance to win up to $5 million instantly. The game is available at all Supreme Ventures retailers islandwide.

Speaking during the handover, CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica, a member of the Supreme Ventures group, Xesus Johnston said: “With Supreme Scratchaz, our customers have the chance to win nuff, win often and win right away. There are many more millions to be won and we look forward to celebrating with even more Jamaicans who will see their lives change in an instant with just one Supreme Scratchaz ticket.”