Woman shot in face at party in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A woman remains hospitalised in serious condition after being shot in the face at a party in Westmoreland on Tuesday night.

According to preliminary police reports, the woman, who has been identified as 26-year-old Latoya Campbell, was a patron at a party in George’s Plain when she was shot.

The incident happened at about 9:30 pm.

She was rushed to hospital shortly after.

The Morgan’s Bridge police in the parish say investigations are ongoing.

Daina Davy