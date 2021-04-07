Woman shot while trying to ward off thieves

Woman shot while trying to ward off thievesWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A woman and an elderly man were shot and injured after a robbery attempt in St Andrew last evening.
Reports are that the young woman was walking along Merrivale Avenue, Kingston 8 at minutes to six, when a white car drove up with three men aboard. One of the men exited the car and grabbed her handbag, but she resisted.
The man pulled a gun and shot her in the face. He escaped with the handbag, but not before firing at two landscapers who were cutting a lawn nearby. One of them, a 60-year-old man, was hit.
Both were taken to hospital.
The police are investigating.
