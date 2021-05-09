Woman stabbed by man who ordered her to drop court case against him

Woman stabbed by man who ordered her to drop court case against himSunday, May 09, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – A 24-year-old woman from Lilliput was stabbed repeatedly Thursday night by a man who ordered her to drop a case she is pursuing against him in court.
Reports are that the woman got off a taxi and was walking through a footpath to get to her home, when the man emerged from bushes and started telling her to drop the cases she had with him at the court.
She told him no and he grabbed her by her throat and threatened to kill her.
A tussle then developed between them and the woman fell to the ground, after which the man used a knife to stab her several times in her stomach.
He then fled. The woman was taken to hospital, and the police are investigating the case, to book him on wounding with intent charges.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy