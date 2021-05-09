Woman stabbed by man who ordered her to drop court case against him

ST JAMES, Jamaica – A 24-year-old woman from Lilliput was stabbed repeatedly Thursday night by a man who ordered her to drop a case she is pursuing against him in court.

Reports are that the woman got off a taxi and was walking through a footpath to get to her home, when the man emerged from bushes and started telling her to drop the cases she had with him at the court.

She told him no and he grabbed her by her throat and threatened to kill her.

A tussle then developed between them and the woman fell to the ground, after which the man used a knife to stab her several times in her stomach.

He then fled. The woman was taken to hospital, and the police are investigating the case, to book him on wounding with intent charges.