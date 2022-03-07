Women Deserve more protection - JFJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Executive Director for Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), Carla Gullotta believes that while the world was busy finding solutions to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an ongoing pandemic affecting the society behind closed doors. This pandemic, she said, is persistent violence against women.

Gullotta's comments come just in time for International Women's Day, which is recognised on March 8.

“Violence against women is a worldwide issue and since the COVID-19 pandemic, reports indicate that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of incidents. The lockdowns have forced victims to be in the presence of their abusers,” Gullotta said in a statement.

She continued: “The loss of jobs has been a stress factor for many as they become dependent which limits the choices they have, so they remain in these situations.”

Explaining that women's rights have significantly increased since the Second World War when their energies were to substitute traditional men's skills to fill the gaps and the needs of countries where men were engaged as combatants, Gullotta added: “Women achieved awareness and learned that they were able to work, earn and recognize their values and their rights. Women faced discrimination in the workplaces with unequal salaries versus that of men, and they were vulnerable to face sexual harassment with no law to protect their rights.”

As such she said women should be recognised and respected for their work in advocating and fighting for the rights and privileges they share today.

“While empowerment and achievements are clear and undeniable, violence against them, especially in the family context is heavily affecting their emancipation from fear,” Gullatto stated.

“Abuses are a daily practice, and the number of femicides is a clear indication that men oftentimes believe they are superior to women. In 2022, there is still a strong reality in some countries that women are considered as private property and weddings are decided by their parents. The right to education is still a dream for many,” she went on to say.

Additionally, Gullatto noted that many women internalised centuries of subordination that have come to justify abuses. “Blue eyes, bruises, broken ribs and they still state 'he beats me because he loves me',” she said.