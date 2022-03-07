Women Deserve more protection - JFJ

Women Deserve more protection - JFJMonday, March 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Executive Director for Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), Carla Gullotta believes that while the world was busy finding solutions to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an ongoing pandemic affecting the society behind closed doors. This pandemic, she said, is persistent violence against women.
Gullotta's comments come just in time for International Women's Day, which is recognised on March 8.
“Violence against women is a worldwide issue and since the COVID-19 pandemic, reports indicate that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of incidents. The lockdowns have forced victims to be in the presence of their abusers,” Gullotta said in a statement.
She continued: “The loss of jobs has been a stress factor for many as they become dependent which limits the choices they have, so they remain in these situations.”
Explaining that women's rights have significantly increased since the Second World War when their energies were to substitute traditional men's skills to fill the gaps and the needs of countries where men were engaged as combatants, Gullotta added: “Women achieved awareness and learned that they were able to work, earn and recognize their values and their rights. Women faced discrimination in the workplaces with unequal salaries versus that of men, and they were vulnerable to face sexual harassment with no law to protect their rights.”
As such she said women should be recognised and respected for their work in advocating and fighting for the rights and privileges they share today.
“While empowerment and achievements are clear and undeniable, violence against them, especially in the family context is heavily affecting their emancipation from fear,” Gullatto stated.
“Abuses are a daily practice, and the number of femicides is a clear indication that men oftentimes believe they are superior to women. In 2022, there is still a strong reality in some countries that women are considered as private property and weddings are decided by their parents. The right to education is still a dream for many,” she went on to say.
Additionally, Gullatto noted that many women internalised centuries of subordination that have come to justify abuses. “Blue eyes, bruises, broken ribs and they still state 'he beats me because he loves me',” she said.
“We do need a robust campaign to educate our sisters that violence has nothing to do with love. It is the insufficient engagement of our society in working on men and women together to introduce the concept of equal rights and dignity. Women need support in their claims, they need shelters to go when the family house becomes a living hell, and they need to know that nobody will use their difficulties to take custody of their children,” she explained, adding that women need to know and trust a system where violence is punished and instruments are offered to them to build their independence and self-awareness.
“Women's requests need to be honoured by our government with a robust legislative framework and a consistent action directed not only to punish but to educate,” Gullatto said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy