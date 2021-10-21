Women accused of beating Kaylan Dowdie to face committal hearing in December

Women accused of beating Kaylan Dowdie to face committal hearing in DecemberThursday, October 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The five women implicated in the brutal beating of teenager Kaylan Dowdie are to face a committal hearing in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on December 1.
The hearing will determine, among other things, whether there is enough evidence to transfer the matter to the Supreme Court for trial.
Kaylan, who was then 17 years old, was allegedly beaten by the five women while attending an illegal party on the night of Saturday, November 7 last year.
The case was mentioned on Wednesday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, where all five women, who are charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding, had their bails extended.
The women who allegedly committed the act are Shakeema McLeod, otherwise called 'Keema'; Nadine Aldridge; Yoland Vassell; Timone Williams, otherwise called 'Rusty'; and Casiann Lewis, otherwise called 'Chrissy'.
She has been hospitalised at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) since then and has undergone multiple surgeries.
Kaylan's mother, Veneshia Buckley, has utilised social media in drumming up financial support for her daughter to receive medical assistance overseas, which she said would be critical to her further recovery.
