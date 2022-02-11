Women and Girls in Science: Dr Charah Watson driving innovation

In recognition of International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2022, the OBSERVER ONLINE features one of Jamaica's rising scientists.

Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr Charah Watson is an award-winning innovator who has contributed immensely to the development of the national nutraceutical industry.

As the head of Jamaica's principal agency responsible for the fostering and coordination of scientific research, Dr Watson aims to play an influential role in driving the innovation needed for national development.

Watch the video profile of Dr Watson.