Work continues on $319m state-of-the-art autopsy suite

Work continues on $319m state-of-the-art autopsy suiteTuesday, February 15, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Construction activities on the country's forensic pathology autopsy suite are set to continue in the new fiscal year.
The project, which commenced in April 2021, is slated to end in March 2023.
The Government has budgeted approximately $319 million to carry out works on the state-of-the-art facility that will be located at 149 Orange Street, downtown Kingston. It is expected to increase the forensic capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and reduce the backlog of criminal and other cases.
The autopsy suite is expected to bolster the work of the Institute for Forensic Science and Legal Medicine.
Details of the project are outlined in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on Thursday by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.
In September 2014, Cabinet approved the merger of the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Legal Medicine Unit to form the Institute for Forensic Science and Legal Medicine.
