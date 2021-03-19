Work to continue on Southern Coastal Highway Project — Holness

Work to continue on Southern Coastal Highway Project — HolnessFriday, March 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) will continue work under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) as the main capital road project for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
This was disclosed by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 18.
He said that during the year, work will commence on five additional contract packages valued at approximately $6.6 billion.
These are Yallahs Bridge to Louden Hill (Salt Pond) (6.72 km); Louden Hill (Salt Pond) to Pomfret (4.90 km); Pomfret to Morant River Bridge (9.55 km); Boston Area to Drapers (7.44 km); and Drapers to Port Antonio (9.52 km).
“To date, measured works valued at approximately US$53 million have been certified under the SCHIP. Pipeline and sewerage installation works valued at some US$29 million will continue to be rolled out in tandem with road works,” the prime minister said.
He noted that the SCHIP is expected to open up new areas for tourism development and improved traffic flow in several urban centres along the country's southern coastal arterial roadway.
Meanwhile, the prime minister said that work will continue on improving the country's bridge infrastructure, noting that the focus for 2021/22 is on completing the Mahogony Vale Bridge in St Thomas, the Tiber River Bridge in St Mary and the Golden Vale Bridge in Portland.
“Construction on the Penfield Bridge (number two) in St Andrew is also expected to commence, alongside repairs to other bridges,” he noted.
Work on the Barracks River Bridge in St Mary, Liguanea Avenue Bridge in St Andrew, and Riverton City Bridge in Kingston were completed in 2020/21.
— JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy