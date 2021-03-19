Work to continue on Southern Coastal Highway Project — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) will continue work under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) as the main capital road project for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, while making his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 18.

He said that during the year, work will commence on five additional contract packages valued at approximately $6.6 billion.

These are Yallahs Bridge to Louden Hill (Salt Pond) (6.72 km); Louden Hill (Salt Pond) to Pomfret (4.90 km); Pomfret to Morant River Bridge (9.55 km); Boston Area to Drapers (7.44 km); and Drapers to Port Antonio (9.52 km).

“To date, measured works valued at approximately US$53 million have been certified under the SCHIP. Pipeline and sewerage installation works valued at some US$29 million will continue to be rolled out in tandem with road works,” the prime minister said.

He noted that the SCHIP is expected to open up new areas for tourism development and improved traffic flow in several urban centres along the country's southern coastal arterial roadway.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that work will continue on improving the country's bridge infrastructure, noting that the focus for 2021/22 is on completing the Mahogony Vale Bridge in St Thomas, the Tiber River Bridge in St Mary and the Golden Vale Bridge in Portland.

“Construction on the Penfield Bridge (number two) in St Andrew is also expected to commence, alongside repairs to other bridges,” he noted.

Work on the Barracks River Bridge in St Mary, Liguanea Avenue Bridge in St Andrew, and Riverton City Bridge in Kingston were completed in 2020/21.

— JIS