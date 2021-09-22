Worker caught on camera stealing cash, charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged a maintenance worker at a Corporate Area business place, who was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in cash.

Thirty-three-year-old, Shinike Rose, has been charged with office breaking and larceny.

The police said that on Friday, September 17, the manager of the store reported to the police that $180,000 was discovered missing from the accountant's office one week prior.

Detectives began their probe and reportedly discovered CCTV footage implicating Rose. He was arrested the same day. He was subsequently interviewed in the presence of his attorney and charged.

Rose is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, October 15.