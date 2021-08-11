Workers from three prominent hotels in Hanover test positive for COVID

HANOVER, Jamaica — Staff members of three prominent hotels in Hanover have tested positive for COVID-19.

The exact number of cases was not readily available. However, it was confirmed that the positive test results were returned over the past week.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the affected persons reside in Hanover and Westmoreland, two parishes that have been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month as Jamaica grapples with a third wave of infections.

The medical officer of health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh noted that contact tracing led to the discovery of the positive cases among the hotel workers, who he said are not sick at the moment.

The workers are currently in isolation.

Singh said both Hanover and Westmoreland health departments are monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, noting that hospitals were being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, the medical officer is encouraging members of the public to take the vaccine.

"Our isolation ward is getting full now and it is time to take personal responsibility. Take the vaccine. We are doing vaccination continuously at Lucea, Sandy Bay, Ramble and Cascade. Besides, vaccinations are carried out at the Hopewell Baptist Church in Hopewell on Fridays," stated Singh.

Singh is also encouraging the public to avoid crowds, undertake frequent sanitisation and always wear a facemask.

The medical officer argued that if these are done over the next three weeks, the parish should be able to contain the current surge, "otherwise it will spread like fire".

Anthony Lewis