World's largest cruise ship to berth in Bahamas on Wednesday

“High-level government officials will participate in a celebratory event,” Royal Caribbean Group said, adding that the international media representatives will take part in a social impact tour focusing on the cruise line's support of local entrepreneurs.

“While we are pleased that the media outlets from all over the world will be reporting and engaging on social media about the awesomeness of the world's largest cruise ship, we know that as a destination partner, there are other stories that could resonate with international media highlighting the historic city of Nassau, the businesses and communities we support, as well as our private destination,” said Russell Benford, vice president, Americas, Royal Caribbean Group.

“With Wonder of the Seas, we are continuing a commitment that has resulted in five Oasis-class ships calling on Nassau, ranking it among our most popular ports. It began with the Oasis 50 years ago, and Nassau remains a premier port of call to this day,” he added.

The Royal Caribbean Group said that vacationers will first set sail on seven-night cruises to the Caribbean before heading to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome to kick off summer vacations in the Mediterranean in May.

It said that in November, the cruise ship returned to explore the tropical shores of the Caribbean from its year-round home, Port Canaveral in Florida.