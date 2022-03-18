WorldIndoorChamps: Chris Taylor has sore knee

#WorldIndoorChamps: Chris Taylor has sore kneeFriday, March 18, 2022
|
BELGRADE, Serbia — Jamaica's Olympic finalist Christopher Taylor is to have a sore knee assessed after he pulled up in the semi-finals of the men's 400 metres on Friday's opening day of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.
Taylor was in fourth place just before the end of the first lap in the semi-final when he slowed down and walked off the track while massaging his knee.
Dalton Myers, a member of Taylor's management team posted on Twitter saying, “Christopher Taylor did not finish as he felt some pain in his knee and decided to stop. That discomfort in the knee was due to the incident in the 400m Heats earlier. He will be treated and assessed.”
The incident Myers referenced was in the first round when Spanish runner Bruno Hortelano-Roig shoulder bumped Taylor heavily as the runners were coming out of their assigned lanes and cutting towards the first two lanes.
Taylor had finished second in 46.48 seconds, just ahead of the Spaniard and both had advanced along with the winner Carl Bengtstrom of Sweden.
Paul A Reid
