WorldIndoorChamps: Bronze for Williams in women triple jump

BELGRADE, Serbia — Jamaica earned a second medal at the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade on Sunday when Kimberly Williams took the bronze in the women triple jump with an indoor personal best of 14.62m.

It was the third medal for Williams in her fourth World Indoors, added to the silver she won in Birmingham in 2018 and bronze in Sopot, Poland in 2014.

It was Jamaica's second bronze medal of the championships after Stephenie Ann McPherson was third in the women's 400m on Saturday in a new Jamaican indoors women's 400m record 50.79 seconds.

Williams started well with a 14.59m jump in the first round which kept her in the top three as she battled Maryna Bekh-Ramanchuck of Ukraine for the silver medal.

The Ukrainian jumped a personal best14.74m in the final round to take the silver after Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas had a superb competition, breaking her own world indoor record with a mark of 15.74m.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican women's 4x400m relays team of Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell, Tiffany James-Rose and Junelle Bromfield advanced to this afternoon finals after placing second in their heat with 3:30.91 seconds.

Ronald Levy failed to advance to the semi-finals in the men's 60m hurdles after running a season's best 7.75 seconds in his first round heat.

Paul A Reid