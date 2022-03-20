WorldIndoorChamps: Goule finishes fourth in women's 800m final

BELGRADE, Serbia — Jamaica's Natoya Goule-Topping finished fourth in the women's 800m final, just out of the medal frame on Sunday's final day of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade after leading most of the race.

Goule-Topping, who was in the final for the first time in her third World Indoor Championships, led for three of the four laps but faded at the end, clocking 2:01.18 seconds after breaking her own national record with 1:58.46 seconds last month in France.

American Ajee Wilson who surged to the front of the race at the start of the final lap won with a season's best 1:59.09 seconds, Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu was second with her season's best 2:00.54 seconds and Uganda's 2019 World Champion Halimah Nakaayi was third with 2:00.66 seconds.

Paul A Reid