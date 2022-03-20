WorldIndoorChamps: Jamaica gets gold in women's 4x400m relays

#WorldIndoorChamps: Jamaica gets gold in women's 4x400m relaysSunday, March 20, 2022
|
BELGRADE, Serbia — The Jamaican team of Junelle Bromfield, Janieve Russell, Roneisha McGregor and individual 400m bronze medallist Stephenie Ann McPherson produced a brilliant 3:28.40 seconds to win the gold medal in the women's 4 x400m relays as the curtains came down on the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday.
The Jamaicans who brought in McPherson in place of Tiffany James-Rose who ran in the morning's semi-finals, never trailed in the race. And despite coming under tremendous pressure, they never lost their composure.
The Netherlands was second in 3:28.57 seconds and Poland third in 3:28.59 seconds. It was Jamaica's first gold at the World Indoors since Omar McLeod won gold in the men's 60m hurdles in 2016 in Portland, Oregon.
Bromfield and McGregor were part of the Jamaican team that won silver at last year's Olympic Games and their experience showed in a masterful display of indoor relay execution.
Bromfield handed over first to Russell who opened up a gap before passing the baton to McGregor, who despite having the gap narrowed considerably, never panicked and when she handed over to McPherson, it was all but over.
It was the second World Indoor 4x400m relay medal for McPherson who was part of the team that won silver in 2014 in Poland.
Paul A Reid
