WorldIndoorChamps: McPherson into 400m final

#WorldIndoorChamps: McPherson into 400m finalFriday, March 18, 2022
BELGRADE, Serbia — Jamaica's experienced quarter-miler Stephenie Ann McPherson booked a place in the women's 400m final at the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia after winning her semi-final in a season's best 51.26 seconds, the best of the qualifiers.
McPherson, who missed a medal in the 2016 renewal in Portland, Oregon, placing fourth, ran a well-timed race on Friday to beat Holland's medal favourite Femke Bol who was just behind with 51.28 seconds.
Earlier in the day, McPherson, a finalist at the Tokyo Olympics last year, looked easy in finishing second in her first-round heat, running 51.86 seconds, behind medal favourite Shaunae Miller Uibo of the Bahamas, who ran a season's best 51.74 seconds.
Miller-Uibo looks like the one to beat after she won her semi-final race in an easy season's best 51.38 seconds, well ahead of Poland's Justyna Swiety-Ersetic - 51.67 seconds.
Paul A Reid
