World Health Day: Building a fairer, healthier world

KINGSTON, Jamaica — World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year, and the theme this year is, “Building a fairer, healthier world”. World Health Day recognises the widespread contributions of medical faculties across the globe, and the success of the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, the celebration of World Health Day – from its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since taking effect in 1950 – has aimed to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization.

“Over the past 50 years this has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change. The celebration is marked by activities which extend beyond the day itself and serves as an opportunity to focus worldwide attention on these important aspects of global health,” the WHO said.

For the past two years, World Health Day has been used as a beacon of hope as the world continues to grapple with the devastating and detrimental COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, when COVID-19 was new to the world, the WHO branded World Health Day under the theme, the "Year of the Nurse and Midwife" to honour their contribution in making the world a healthier place. Presently, the deadly virus has killed over two million people globally, and there are currently over 132 million reported infections.

Further, the WHO has said that this World Health Day signals a call for action to eliminate health inequities, as part of a yearlong global campaign to bring people together to build a fairer, healthier world.

“The world is still an unequal one. The places where we live, work and play may make it harder for some to reach their full health potential, while others thrive. Health inequities are not only unjust and unfair, but they also threaten the advances made to date, and have the potential to widen rather than narrow equity gaps,” the organisation said.

ROMARDO LYONS