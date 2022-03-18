WorldIndoorChamps: Williams, Jackson through to finals

#WorldIndoorChamps: Williams, Jackson through to finalsFriday, March 18, 2022
BELGRADE, Serbia – Jamaica will have two runners in the women's 60m final at the World Athletics World Indoor Championships on Friday.
The 19-year-old Briana Williams, who is being touted as a potential medallist, won her semi-finals heat in 7.07 seconds after being held up by a false start while Shericka Jackson advanced on time after running a personal best 7.08 seconds for third in her semi-finals.
Williams, who will turn 20 on Monday and who led off the Jamaican women's gold medal winning 4x100m relay in Tokyo last year, has won both her races after running a personal best 7.06 seconds in the morning's preliminary round. Her semi-final race was held up after a false start but she appeared calm and kept her composure to win easily.
Jackson was third in her race behind Poland's gold medal favourite Ewa Swoboda (7.03 seconds) and American Marybeth Sant-Price (7.05 seconds).
-Paul A Reid
