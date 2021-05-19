World Tourism chief to visit Jamaica next month

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili will visit Jamaica in June for the UNWTO's Regional Commission for the Americas (CAM) meeting.

The meeting is being held from June 23-24, 2021. This will be the first time Pololikashvili will be visiting the English Speaking Caribbean. He will receive an official tour of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

Pololikashvili met today in Madrid, Spain with Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill to finalise plans for the UNWTO's regional CAM meeting.

They also discussed strategies to foster the rebound of the global tourism industry.

During the meeting, Bartlett outlined that the Cabinet has since approved Jamaica's candidacy for the UNWTO Executive Council for the period 2022-2026.

Jamaica currently chairs the CAM and will relinquish its position at the General Assembly in Morocco in October.