World U-20 Champs: Jamaica gets two 4x400 silver to close competition

World U-20 Champs: Jamaica gets two 4x400 silver to close competitionSunday, August 22, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya — Jamaica's men's and women's 4x400 metre teams both won silver medals as the World Athletics Under-20 championships came to a close after five days of competition at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday.
The men's team of Malachi Johnson, Jeremy Bembridge, Tahj Hamm, and 400m hurdles bronze medallist Devontie Archer, clocked 3:05.76 seconds for a valiant second in a closely contested final event of the championships.
Bembridge, who had failed to complete his 400m first round race, ran a strong second leg to get Jamaica into medal contention after Johnson's opening leg.
Botswana, with the individual 400m champion Anthony Pesela on the second leg, won in a World Under-20 leading 3:05.22 seconds, while hosts Kenya were third in 3:05.94 seconds.
The women's team of Annalee Robinson, Aalliyah Francis, Aaliah Baker and Daena Dyer, ran 3:36.57 seconds for their silver medal as a powerful Nigerian team won with World Under-20 leading 3:31.46 seconds with Italy taking third with 3:37.18 seconds.
Paul A Reid
