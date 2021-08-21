World U-20 Champs: Jamaica shut out of women's 200m medals

NAIROBI, Kenya— Jamaica was shut out of the medals in the women's 200 metres final at the World Athletics Under-20 championships at the Kasarani Stadium Nairobi, Kenya this morning.

Brianna Lyston who had finished in fourth place was later disqualified after she was judged to have committed a lane violation, running on the inside lane.

Aalliyah Francis finished eighth in 23.96 seconds but was elevated to seventh with her teammate's disqualification.

It was not certain if the Jamaican delegation would protest the decision.

Lyston, who had run a personal best 23.18 seconds in the semi-finals, was timed in and even faster 23.04 seconds but that will now be wiped out.

As expected African runners swept the medals with the Namibian pair of Christine Mbomba winning with a World Under-20 record 21.84 seconds and her teammate Beatrice Masilingi taking the silver in 22.18 seconds and Nigeria's Favour Ofili running a national record 22.23 seconds for the bronze.

Paul A Reid