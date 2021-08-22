World U-20 Champs: Jamaica win 11 medals

NAIROBI, Kenya — Jamaica's Under-20 team racked up 11 medals -- three gold, six silver, and three bronze -- statistically tied for second best ever at a World Athletics Under-20 championships, only behind the 12 won three years ago in Tampere, Finland.

Jamaica finished fifth on the medals table and third in the placings table with 100 points, the latter calculated on points earned by athletes advancing to their finals.

Hosts Kenya topped the medals table with 16 in total, Finland were second with five total medals but four of them were gold; Nigeria finished third overall with seven medals, four of them gold, and Ethiopia had 12 medals.

The hosts also topped the points table with 128 with Ethiopia on 111.

The 11 medals tied the total from Kingston 2002 when the Jamaicans, led by Usain Bolt's 200 metre gold medal, won two gold, five silver, and four bronze medals while in Finland, Jamaica won four gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

Tina Clayton won two of the three Jamaica gold medals in Nairobi, in the women's 100m and the women's 4x100m, while Ackera Nugent won the 100m hurdles race.

Jamaica also won nine medals in Grosetto, Italy in 2004; they won eight medals three times -- in Santiago, Chile 2000, Beijing 2006, and Poland 2016; they also won six medals three times -- Annecy, France 1998; Poland 2008 and Eugene, Oregon 2014; five were won in Barcelona 2012 and three in Moncton, Canada 2010.

Paul A Reid