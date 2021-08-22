World U-20 Champs: Mullings gets discus silver with personal best

NAIROBI, Kenya — Jamaica's Ralford Mullings threw a personal best 66.68 metres to win the silver medal in the men's discus throw on Sunday's final day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mullings was hoping to emulate Kai Chang's gold medal from Tampere, Finland three years ago but was outstanding through the competition to beat his previous best of 66.61m set at the Jamaican Trials in June.

The second Jamaican in the event, Trevor Gunzel, was sixth with a best mark of 58.32 metres.

Mullings opened his competition with a mark of 64.74m and also had another throw of 64.90m both of which would have secured the silver medal.

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna won with a Championship Record 69.81 metres with Belarusian Raman Khartanovich taking the bronze with a personal best 62.19m.

Paul A Reid