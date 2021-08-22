World U-20 Champs: Silver for Jamaica in men's 4x100m

NAIROBI, Kenya —The Jamaican men's 4x100 metres relay team ran a national and NACAC Area record of 38.61 seconds to win the silver medal on Sunday's final day of the World Under-20 championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

The team of Alexavier Monfries, Bryan Levell, Andrew Gilipps and Sandrey Davison, made up for the failure of the men to get an individual sprint medal, breaking the national record 38.96 seconds, set three years ago at the last World Under-20 championships held in Tampere, Finland.

South Africa ran a World Under-20 record 38.51 seconds, under the 38.62 seconds held by the USA since 2019, to win the gold medal while Poland was third in a European Area Under-20 record of 38.90 seconds.

Paul A Reid