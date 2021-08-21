World U20 Champs: 4x100 men's team ensure Jamaica represented in all relays on final day

World U20 Champs: 4x100 men's team ensure Jamaica represented in all relays on final daySaturday, August 21, 2021
NAIROBI, Kenya – The quartet of Alexavier Monfries, Bryan Levell, Andrew Gilipps and Sandrey Davison ensured that Jamaica will be represented in all four relays on the final day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.
After watching the 4x400m team get through safely to their final, the 4x100m team emulated their teammates with a similar second place finish, to give themselves a chance of grabbing a medal on Sunday.
Monfries got the team off to a good start and Levell powered down the backstretch to put Jamaica in a good position. Shortly after receiving the baton on the third leg, Gilipps had to adjust his stride to prevent himself from going over into lane seven, which caused him to lose momentum.
This gave Poland a sizable lead by the time Davison received the baton, but the anchor leg runner did his best to close the gap on Oliwer Wdowik in the closing stages. It wasn't enough to overhaul the Pole, but it was enough to ensure that, like the other three relay teams, there is hope of a place on the podium come tomorrow.
Both women's relay teams have the luxury of running in straight finals as there were no heats for either the 4x100m or 4x400m.
