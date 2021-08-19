World U20 Champs: Ackelia Smith advances to triple jump final

NAIROBI, Kenya – Jamaica's Ackelia Smith qualified for the final of the women's triple jump at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya after jumping 12.99m (0.4m/s) in the prelims on Thursday.

She was third in Group B and seventh overall, starting with 12.90m (0.6m/s), 12.99m and 12.70m (-0.6m/s) as only two athletes achieved the automatic qualifying mark of 13.20m – Sweden's Maja Askag- 13.48m (0.2m/s) and Spain's Tessy Ebosele- 13.47m (0.8m/s), both in Group A.

The final will be held Friday afternoon, Kenya time.

-Paul A Reid