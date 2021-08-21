World U20 Champs: Archer into 400m hurdles final, Clarke misses out after blunder

NAIROBI, Kenya – Devonte Archer qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday with the second fastest time after he ran a personal best 49.93 seconds, joint third best ever by a Jamaican.

While Archer will be celebrating, it was disaster for his compatriot Roshawn Clarke who misjudged his finish, after being well set to qualify, and missed out on a final spot.

Clarke was comfortable in second place after the final hurdle just behind Sweden's Oscar Edlund when he looked around and inexplicably shut down to a jog with about seven metres from the finish and was passed by two athletes, finishing in fourth place and out of the automatic qualifying top two places.

Croatia's Stjepan Jan Cik, who was second in 51.83 seconds, took the qualifying spot along with Edlund who won with a season's best 50.70 seconds.

Meanwhile, Archer left nothing to chance as he ran through the finish line in the first semi-final, equalling Leonardo Ledgister's 49.93 seconds done in the final of the World Under 20 three years ago in Finland. It was the third fastest time by a Jamaican Under-20 male in the event, behind national junior record holder Jaheel Hyde who ran 48.81 seconds in 2016 and Marvin Williams who ran 49.90 seconds in June 2015.

Turkey's Berke Akcam ran a national junior record 49.73 seconds to beat Archer.

