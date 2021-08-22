World U20 Champs: Bronze for Archer in 400m hurdles

World U20 Champs: Bronze for Archer in 400m hurdlesSunday, August 22, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Jamaica's Devontie Archer earned a bronze medal Sunday at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, after being elevated to the podium spot following the disqualification of Sweden's Oskar Edlund who had crossed the line first.
The Jamaican had finished fourth in a new personal best 49.78 seconds, faster than his previous best of 49.83 seconds which he ran in the semi-finals.
He got off to a fast start and was in contention off the final hurdle but faded badly as he was passed by Denis Novoseltsev, an Authorised Neutral Athlete.
Berke Akcam of Turkey who also set his national under-20 record of 49.38 seconds got the gold as Novoseltsev who clocked a personal best 49.62 seconds was given the silver medal.
Edlund was judged to have committed a trail leg violation.
-Paul A Reid
