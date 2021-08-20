World U20 Champs: Bryan Levell misses out on 200m finals

World U20 Champs: Bryan Levell misses out on 200m finalsFriday, August 20, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Bryan Levell failed to advance to the men's 200m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday after finishing third in his semi-final in 20.71 seconds (0.4m/s).
Levell, who had won his first round heat in 20.90 seconds earlier in the day, finished 11th overall in the semis, out of the top eight.
It marked the end of a disappointing individual championships for the Jamaican after he had earlier false started in the semi-finals of the 100m.
African men led the qualifying with Nigeria's Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike being the fastest with a wind-aided 20.13 seconds (2.3m/s). The 100m champion, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana ran 20.31 seconds (1.3m/s) and Uganda's Tarsis Orogot was the third best with 20.37 seconds (1.3m/s).
-Paul A Reid
