World U20 Champs: Clayton cruises into 100m semis; Hill also advances

Tina Clayton, who celebrated her 17th birthday Tuesday, cruised into the semifinal of the Women's 100m in the morning session on day one of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday morning.

Clayton who barely broke a sweat as she left the field in her wake, crossed the line in 11.50s, with second place finisher Eva Kubickova of the Czech Republic a distance second in 11.75s, while Viktoria Forster of Slovakia was third, also in 11.75s.

Kerrica Hill also advanced to the semifinals as she ran a smart race from lane eight to finish second behind Praise Ofoku of Nigeria. Both athletes were timed in 11.65s. Johanna Kylmanen of Finland was third in 11.80s and will also face the starters in the semifinals set for 8:10am local time.

Clayton will run from lane seven in semifinal one.

Meanwhile Namibian Beatrice Masilingi, who is heavily favoured for the event, won heat three in the morning's fastest time of 11.20s. She will run out of lane six in the semifinals and will have company from Hill, who has been drawn beside her in lane seven.