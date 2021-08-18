World U20 Champs: Clayton leads qualifiers into 100m finals

World U20 Champs: Clayton leads qualifiers into 100m finalsWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Tina Clayton ran a controlled 11.34 seconds (0.0m/.s) to lead all qualifiers into the final of the women's 100m at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.
Both Clayton and Kerrica Hill advanced to the final set to be run on the second day of the championships but none of the men made progress.
Clayton won her heat, beating Serbia's Ivan Ilic who advanced with 11.50 seconds while Romania's Maria Milalache, who ran 11.64 seconds, failed to move on.
Hill was fourth in her semi-final heat in 11.60 seconds but advanced on time.
In the men's event, Alicke Cranston and Bryan Levell who both looked impressive in the first round, failed in their bid for the final.
Cranston, the national Under 18 champion, failed to recover from a stumble at the start and was eighth in 10.94 seconds while Levell was disqualified after false starting in his heat.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy