World U20 Champs: Clayton leads qualifiers into 100m finals

NAIROBI, Kenya – Tina Clayton ran a controlled 11.34 seconds (0.0m/.s) to lead all qualifiers into the final of the women's 100m at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.

Both Clayton and Kerrica Hill advanced to the final set to be run on the second day of the championships but none of the men made progress.

Clayton won her heat, beating Serbia's Ivan Ilic who advanced with 11.50 seconds while Romania's Maria Milalache, who ran 11.64 seconds, failed to move on.

Hill was fourth in her semi-final heat in 11.60 seconds but advanced on time.

In the men's event, Alicke Cranston and Bryan Levell who both looked impressive in the first round, failed in their bid for the final.

Cranston, the national Under 18 champion, failed to recover from a stumble at the start and was eighth in 10.94 seconds while Levell was disqualified after false starting in his heat.

-Paul A Reid