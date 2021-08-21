World U20 Champs: Hall out of 800m final

NAIROBI, Kenya – Despite running a personal best 1:48.50, Jamaica's Chevonne Hall failed to qualify for the final of the men's 800m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.

Hall, who won the men's senior title at the Jamaican championships in June in a then personal best 1:48.73, ran a courageous race and was in contention for a place in the final but fell short as he was passed by three others and ended up fifth in his semi-final heat.

Hall stayed in the top two of the race for up to 700m, battling the eventual winner, Noah Kibet of Kenya who ran 1:46.47. Yakub Davidik ran a Czech national record 1:46.59 for second with Canada's Abdullah Hassan third in 1:46.89.

-Paul A Reid