World U20 Champs: Hall out of 800m final

World U20 Champs: Hall out of 800m finalSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Despite running a personal best 1:48.50, Jamaica's Chevonne Hall failed to qualify for the final of the men's 800m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.
Hall, who won the men's senior title at the Jamaican championships in June in a then personal best 1:48.73, ran a courageous race and was in contention for a place in the final but fell short as he was passed by three others and ended up fifth in his semi-final heat.
Hall stayed in the top two of the race for up to 700m, battling the eventual winner, Noah Kibet of Kenya who ran 1:46.47. Yakub Davidik ran a Czech national record 1:46.59 for second with Canada's Abdullah Hassan third in 1:46.89.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy