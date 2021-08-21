World U20 Champs: Jamaica in men's 4x400m final after second place finish in heats

World U20 Champs: Jamaica in men's 4x400m final after second place finish in heatsSaturday, August 21, 2021
NAIROBI, Kenya – The Jamaican men will join their female counterparts in the finals of the 4x400m after their second place finish in heat two was enough to see them safely through to Sunday's final.
The quartet of Antonio Hanson, Tahj Hamm, Malachi Johnson and Jeremy Bembridge clocked 3:05.82 to finish behind host nation Kenya who were first in 3:05.77. Botswana was third in 3:06.33 and also qualified for the final.
Hanson got Jamaica off to a strong start and Hamm had to battle with the Botswana second leg runner before handing off to Johnson who then found Kenya as the main challengers for the top spot.
Bembridge who failed to finish his heat in the 400m, reported in better shape for the relays and ran a strong anchor leg to give Jamaica the lead, but was caught on the line by Peter Kithome of Kenya as he eased down with qualification assured.
The women's race will be run as a straight final as there were not enough entries to run heats.
